Ludhiana sarpanch booked for raping Cong worker on pretext of marriage

The sarpanch of Rajoana Kalan village was booked for rape on pretext of marriage after the police investigated the allegations for two-and-a-half months on Friday.

The complainant, a Congress worker who hails from Fatehgarh Sahib, has also accused, Paramjit Singh, the sarpanch of Toosa village of helping Nirmal Singh alias Gopi. The two sarpanches are also affiliated with the Congress.

The 35-year-old woman, a divorcee, said she had come to Dakha to help canvass for the Congress during the 2019 general election. Paramjit Singh had introduced her to Gopi during the campaign.

The complainant said Gopi had told her that her wife could not bear a child and they were headed for divorce. He promised to marry her once the proceedings were over.

She said on July 3, 2020 and July 11, 2020, Gopi had taken her to different hotels and established physical relations with her without her consent. Later, the accused refused to marry her.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagdish Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 376 (when a public servant commits rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gopi alleged that the woman was blackmailing him. “When I refused to give her money, she lodged a police complaint against me. This is a bogus charge as the entire region was under lockdown in July 2020. I could not possibly have taken her to hotels as she claims,” he said.

The Sudhar police had booked Gopi and the Rajoana Kalan secretary for embezzlement on January 6. The FIR was lodged on the statement of block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Heera Singh.

Rape allegations: MLA Bains moves high court against local court orders

Ludhiana Despite a local court directing the police to register an FIR against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjit Bains, who has been accused of rape, no case has been registered against the MLA from Atam Park constituency. Meanwhile, Bains has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court to contest the local court’s directions.

Bains, in his petition, said the matter is already sub judice in the Punjab and Haryana high court, but the complaisant and her supporters had misguided the local court. Refuting the allegations, he said it was a cheap tactic by his rivals to taint his image as elections are around the corner.

The complainant said the police was deliberately not registering an FIR against the MLA to favour him. She said she would continue to stage a protest until Bains was arrested.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said police has asked the woman to record her statement.