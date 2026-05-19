Ludhiana: SBI staff association warns of strike over pending demands

Members of the State Bank of India Staff Association staged a protest at Fountain Chowk on Monday, warning of a proposed nationwide strike on May 25 or 26 over long-pending demands related to staff welfare and working conditions.

Employees stage protest at Fountain Chowk in Ludhiana on Monday. Decision on strike to follow a meeting on May 21. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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During the protest meeting, union leader Vinay Dogra said employees have been raising their demands for several years, but no concrete action has been taken by the management so far.

One of the key demands is adequate recruitment of support staff, particularly messengers and security guards.

The association claimed that there has been no permanent recruitment for these posts since 1990.

Employees said that many ATMs and branches are currently dependent on private security guards, while permanent guards are considered more reliable for bank security.

The association also highlighted a shortage of messengers, stating that their work is essential for smooth branch functioning, including carrying documents, maintaining records, dispatch work and assisting customers. The shortage, they said, has increased the workload on existing staff.

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{{^usCountry}} Another major issue raised was the inter-circle transfer policy. Union members said many newly recruited employees, especially women after marriage, are unable to secure transfers closer to their families due to policy restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another major issue raised was the inter-circle transfer policy. Union members said many newly recruited employees, especially women after marriage, are unable to secure transfers closer to their families due to policy restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Employees also demanded improvement in the medical scheme, appointment of a workman director to safeguard staff interests, and freedom for employees to choose their own fund manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Employees also demanded improvement in the medical scheme, appointment of a workman director to safeguard staff interests, and freedom for employees to choose their own fund manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They alleged that the management had earlier assured consideration of several demands, but no progress has been made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They alleged that the management had earlier assured consideration of several demands, but no progress has been made. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The association said a CLC meeting is scheduled for May 21, and the final decision on the proposed strike will depend on its outcome. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association said a CLC meeting is scheduled for May 21, and the final decision on the proposed strike will depend on its outcome. {{/usCountry}}

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