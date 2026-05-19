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Ludhiana: SBI staff association warns of strike over pending demands

During the protest meeting, union leader Vinay Dogra said employees have been raising their demands for several years, but no concrete action has been taken by the management so far

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Members of the State Bank of India Staff Association staged a protest at Fountain Chowk on Monday, warning of a proposed nationwide strike on May 25 or 26 over long-pending demands related to staff welfare and working conditions.

Employees stage protest at Fountain Chowk in Ludhiana on Monday. Decision on strike to follow a meeting on May 21. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

During the protest meeting, union leader Vinay Dogra said employees have been raising their demands for several years, but no concrete action has been taken by the management so far.

One of the key demands is adequate recruitment of support staff, particularly messengers and security guards.

The association claimed that there has been no permanent recruitment for these posts since 1990.

Employees said that many ATMs and branches are currently dependent on private security guards, while permanent guards are considered more reliable for bank security.

The association also highlighted a shortage of messengers, stating that their work is essential for smooth branch functioning, including carrying documents, maintaining records, dispatch work and assisting customers. The shortage, they said, has increased the workload on existing staff.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: SBI staff association warns of strike over pending demands
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: SBI staff association warns of strike over pending demands
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