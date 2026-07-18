Ludhiana: School of Eminence student cracks NEET, eyes career in oncology

Hard work, determination and consistent academic performance have helped a government school student from Ludhiana turn his dream of becoming a doctor into reality. Prateek Kumar, a student of the School of Eminence (SOE), Sekhewal, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 11,945 and rank 263 in the scheduled caste category in the NEET-UG examination, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday.

Prateek Kumar (HT Photo)

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Prateek scored an impressive 594 marks and is now hoping to secure admission to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He also hopes to specialise in oncology.

The achievement is particularly significant for the family as Prateek is set to become the first doctor in his household. His father works as a physics teacher in a private school, while his mother is a homemaker.

Despite his father being associated with a private educational institution, Prateek completed his entire schooling in a government school. He studied at the Sekhewal school and maintained an outstanding academic record throughout. He scored 98% in Class 10 and followed it up with 94.8% in the Class 12 board examinations.

Speaking about his preparation, Prateek said he did not attend any expensive coaching institute. “I did not take any regular coaching classes. I only attended a few online classes. The PACE programme being run in the Schools of Eminence helped me by providing guidance and regular tests, although I could not always score well in those tests,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} His father expressed pride over his son’s achievement and said the family was delighted to see their long-cherished dream come true. “We are extremely happy and proud that Prateek will be the first doctor in our family,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His father expressed pride over his son’s achievement and said the family was delighted to see their long-cherished dream come true. “We are extremely happy and proud that Prateek will be the first doctor in our family,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Principal Naresh Kumar said Prateek’s success reflected his hard work and the support of his teachers. “This is a proud moment for the school. Prateek remained focused on his goal and worked consistently towards it. His achievement shows that government schools are capable of producing outstanding results when students and teachers work together with dedication,” the principal said.