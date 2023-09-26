Ludhiana: School van crushes toddler to death in Machhiwara

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy lost his life after being run over by a school van in Pawat village of Machhiwara on Tuesday.

The alarming incident occurred when the toddler stepped outside his house with his mother to welcome his elder brother home from school. He was crushed under the van when the school van driver started his vehicle after dropping the deceased’s brother.

The driver of the school van managed to escape from the spot following the incident.

The toddler, identified as Manjot Singh, was rushed to the hospital, however, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sharing further details, Machhiwara police station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Santokh Singh said the victim’s elder brother is a nursery student. His brother stepped out of their home to welcome him back from school with their mother. The woman stepped up to help her elder son step down from the school and the van driver recklessly drove away, failing to notice the presence of the young child, resulting in him being crushed under the rear tire of the van.

The victim’s father is currently in Dubai and the grief-stricken family are awaiting his return to complete the toddler’s last rites.

The distressing incident has left the child’s mother inconsolable to the point where she was unable to provide a statement to the police at the moment.

The SHO added that probe officials will register a first information report (FIR) after recording the statement of other family members of the toddler.

