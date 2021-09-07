Ludhiana schools celebrate Teachers’ Day with fervour

BCM School

BCM School, Chandigarh Road, celebrated National Teachers’ Day with great enthusiasm. The staff and students gave a reverential tribute to Dr S Radhakrishan. The event commenced with lighting of the lamp and prayers. The school choir welcomed the guests and teachers with melodious compositions. The school alumni association presented an array of activities expressing their gratitude towards teachers.

Atam Devki Niketan

Atam Devki Niketan, Kidwai Nagar, celebrated Teachers’ Day with great zeal. The function began with prayer recitation followed by a tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan by members of SS Jain Girls School Committee and staff. Various activities were held such as singing, dancing, modelling, etc. Committee president congratulated the teachers and said that we were indebted to our parents for our living, but to our teachers for living well.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir

Teachers’ Day was celebrated at BVM USN on Monday following all Covid protocols. The event, with a limited gathering, commenced with lamp-lighting and prayers. Students performed a group song, recited poems, delivered speeches and gave presentations expressing their gratitude towards teachers. A solo dance was followed by a song. The striking feature of the celebration was felicitation of the teachers who completed 25 and 15 years of their journey at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir.

Sat Paul Mittal School

To felicitate the hard work and dedication of the teachers especially during the testing times of the pandemic, Teachers’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Sat Paul Mittal School. Satyans celebrated the occasion by sending heartfelt messages and expressing their immense love and respect to their teachers through texts. An event was held in the Mittal Auditorium on Sunday. Special attention was paid towards the strict adherence to government-issued Covid guidelines with proper distancing and facemasks. To recognise the outstanding service rendered to the institution, teachers were conferred awards and workers, including security guards, appreciated.

Shri Harkrishan Sahib Public Sr Sec School

Shri Harkrishan Sahib Public Senior Secondary School, Daba Road, Ludhiana, commemorated Teachers’ Day with fervor and zeal to acknowledge the dedicated efforts of teachers. The event began with a speech and a poem by students. Students of pre-primary presented hand-made flowers and badges virtually to the teachers. A programme was put up by the management to express gratitude to the teachers, who were felicitated.

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College inducts new students

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College on Monday organised an induction lecture to welcome the new session that started with celebrations of Teachers’ Day. Principal Dr Sandeep Kumar welcomed the first-year students and assured them all necessary facilities. He highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline and sanctity of the campus with a special emphasis on saying no to drugs and violence.

Photography contest, plantation drive held

The public action committee (PAC) for Sutlej and Mattewara Forest organised a photo walk, photography competition and a tree plantation drive to celebrate Teachers’ Day in the Mattewara Forest region and Sutlej bank to raise awareness about the natural beauty of the area on Sunday. A large number of residents including children, students and teachers participated in the activities. Ludhiana-based photographer Janmeja Singh Johl was the judge for the photography competition. Dr Balbir Shah who retired as a medical superintendent of DMC said that it was nice to see people waking up to preserve nature.

GNKCW holds awareness drive on Covid

Internal quality assurance cell and NSS unit of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan campus, Model Town, on Monday organised an extension lecture on “Sensitisation awareness drive for Covid protocols” under the Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2021. Dr Gurpreet Singh, medical officer, RC Model Gram Dispensary, Ludhiana, was the resource person, who talked about the various phases of Covid, precautions to be taken, home isolation and other related facts. The lecture was followed by an interactive session.

CT varsity holds free health, eye check-up camp

CT University in association with Sood Charity Foundation, Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Sankara Eye Hospital, Jerath Path Lab and Lok Jagrukta Foundation organised a mega free health check-up and eye surgery camp on its campus on Monday. Over 225 residents from nearby villages and towns availed healthcare facilities which included free consultation from neurosurgeon, gynaecologist, orthopaedic surgeon, ophthalmologist and general physician. Over 100 blood samples were taken by more than 50 team members consisting of doctors, paramedics, nurses, support staff, faculty, students, marketing, transport and volunteers.