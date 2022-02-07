Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana schools reopen to thin attendance

Schools in Ludhiana recorded low attendances on Monday, the first day of resumption of offline classes for Class VI to XII students.
Schools in Ludhiana reopened on February 7, recording thin attendance. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Schools in the district recorded low attendances on Monday, the first day of resumption of offline classes, for Class VI to XII students.

Government schools reported between 20-25% attendance on the first day, while most of the private schools in the district, including Sacred Heart Convent School, Guru Nanak International Public School, Bal Bharti Public School, did not have offline classes.

Notably, the students of Grade VI and above have the option of continuing with online classes, while students up to Class V are only allowed to attend online classes.

Bal Bharti Public School, Dugri, principal Ashish Sawhney said the school would resume the offline classes from Wednesday, reasoning that since the order pertaining to permission for offline classes reached the school late on Sunday evening, the same could not be communicated the same.

Welcoming the state’s decision to reopen schools, Guru Nanak International Public School principal Gurmant Kaur Gill, said, “We will resume their classes from Tuesday. Though teachers will take both online and offline classes, we will insist the board classes to attend the offline classes as that will help teachers to prepare them better for their final exams.”

