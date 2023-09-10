Ludhiana: Seed varieties to be in spotlight at kisan mela

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is all set to host a two-day on-campus kisan mela in Ludhiana on September 14-5 with the theme “Come and enjoy PAU farmers’ fair, where scientific technologies are very rare.”

The spotlight of this year’s kisan mela will be the diverse array of seed varieties. (ht file)

The spotlight of this year’s kisan mela will be the diverse array of seed varieties. From wheat to barley, lentil to toria, cauliflower and mustard to linseed, farmers can choose from a comprehensive spectrum. The new wheat varieties will be accessible in convenient mini-kits.

PAU vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal encouraged the agricultural community to join the mela with their families. He emphasised that since its inception in 1967, the mela has created a conducive environment for farmers, farm women and youth, significantly boosting agricultural development and the socio-economic status of rural families.

In light of the rapidly changing world and the challenges posed by climate change in agriculture, PAU is revamping its research and extension programmes. It is also dedicated to helping farmers quickly understand and adopt new crop varieties and technologies in their fields. Furthermore, PAU aims to empower women and youth to explore opportunities in allied agri-occupations for increased profitability, he added.

Director of research AS Dhatt invited farmers to the kisan mela and urged them to diversify their crop patterns by cultivating exotic fruits and vegetables, including dragon fruit, strawberries and coloured bell peppers. These crops not only add variety to diets but also have high demand in the market. PAU has recently introduced new varieties of dragon fruit, apple, and strawberry. Dhatt encouraged farmers to visit the unique experimental area for dragon fruit cultivation. He said the current focus is on natural resource conservation, addressing climate change, and enhancing farmers’ income.

Director of extension education GS Buttar said the newly developed varieties of seeds, vegetable kits, planting materials, biofertilisers and farm publications would be available for sale at the mela.

The mela will provide farmers with valuable insights, knowledge and resources. Availability of the best quality of seeds for the upcoming rabi season will be focused upon. These melas serve as a conduit for farmers to access the latest technologies, agronomic practices and novel crop varieties, he added.

“PAU with its rich legacy has consistently played a pivotal role in augmenting Punjab’s food grain production. The university’s focus on developing improved seed varieties and their seamless transition from laboratory to field underscores its commitment to ensuring food security. These quality seeds are not only a catalyst for higher yields but also a shield against seed-borne diseases and pest invasions,” said Rajinder Singh, director of seeds at PAU.