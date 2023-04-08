Ludhiana reports 15 new Covid cases, admn issues advisory

The district on Friday logged 15 fresh Covid-19 cases leading to a 10-fold increase in the last 10 days. Currently, Ludhiana has 68 active Covid cases and six hospital admissions. Due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the district, the health department has scaled up the sampling of suspected cases. Health worker collecting swab samples in Ludhiana.(File Photo) (HT File Photo)

Amid the fresh surge in the cases, the district health department has issued an advisory that states, “People are advised to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour in public. One should wear a mask while outdoors, ensure good hygiene, and avoid the overcrowded and poorly ventilated place. Respiratory hygiene/cough etiquette, i.e., covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing should be practiced.”

“As of now, there is no need to panic, but we must be prepared as there has been a recent spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases. Sampling is being done free of cost in all government-run health institutions. In case of any symptoms such as fever, cough, chills, fatigue, headache, sore throat, etc., one must isolate and report to the nearest facility and should get tested for the same,” stated civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur in the advisory.

Notably, the district administration and the health department will be conducting a mock drill on April 10-11 to review Covid-19 preparedness.