Ludhiana sees 5 new Covid cases
chandigarh news

Ludhiana sees 5 new Covid cases

Meanwhile, the district health department inoculated 774 pregnant women and 651 lactating mothers in the special vaccination camps
By HT Correspondents, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The district health department inoculated 774 pregnant women and 651 lactating mothers in the special vaccination camps.

Five fresh cases of the coronavirus were reported in the district on Thursday, taking the total case count to 87,321. However, no death was reported.

The active case count stands at 54.

Meanwhile, the district health department inoculated 774 pregnant women and 651 lactating mothers in the special vaccination camps.The camps were set up at 78 sites.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia said that 339 pregnant women were vaccinated in urban areas, while 435 got the jab in rural areas. Similarly, 265 lactating mothers were administered the vaccine in rural areas and 386 in urban areas.

Ahluwalia said many pregnant women had got infected during the second wave, of which some had succumbed to the disease. More such camps will be organised in the coming days.

