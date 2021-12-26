Ludhiana sees fresh seven Covid cases

Among seven tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday, three were acquaintances of international travellers, as stated by district health department .

The three contacts are extended family members of the four international travellers, who had arrived in the city from USA and Canada in the last 10 days. The travellers reside in Dugri, phase-1 area.

The total count of positive cases in the district stands at 87,750, of which 39 are active cases ; 2,116 patients have succumbed and 85,595 patients have recovered.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said the samples of international travellers have already been sent for genome sequencing to find out if they are infected with the Omicron variant. As of now, no Omicron case has been reported in the district.