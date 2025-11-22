Ludhiana sees twofold surge in power connection applications after PSPCL NOC waiver

In just four days after the Punjab government scrapped the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) requirement on November 17, the power department in Ludhiana has witnessed a twofold rise in applications for new electricity connections across the district, officials familiar with the matter said. The west circle, covering posh localities such as Aggar Nagar, Model Town, city west, and Janta Nagar, led the chart with 405 applications. (HT File)

According to the data, the department received around 1,105 applications in the last four days, marking one of the fastest jumps in recent months.

Officials said that many applications had previously been delayed or rejected because consumers could not submit mandatory documents like the NOC or an approved building plan. With the NOC requirement now waived, this backlog has quickly surfaced, fuelling the sudden spike in demand.

The east circle, which includes industrial areas like Focal Point, Sunder Nagar, Estate, City Centre, and CMC divisions, recorded 330 applications. Khanna circle received 196 applications, while the Suburban circle, covering rural Ludhiana, logged 173 applications.

In an official notification dated November 17, PSPCL eased norms for releasing new electricity connections, including in unapproved and unauthorised colonies. Previously, applicants had to submit an NOC, regularisation certificate or an approved building plan from authorities such as municipal corporation and GLADA, which often delayed connections because many plot owners started construction immediately after registration without formal approvals.

Officials said the department frequently dealt with cases where construction was complete, but connections could not be released due to missing documents. To address this, PSPCL now allows electricity connections in such colonies with safeguards.

Applicants must submit a written undertaking acknowledging that the connection can be disconnected if the government later declares the structure illegal or unauthorised.

Additionally, applicants must pay an extra security amount equal to the service connection charges, which will cover dismantling costs if the connection is removed later. Any remaining amount will be refunded.

Chief engineer Jagdev Hans said the number of applications is expected to rise further as more residents learn about the NOC waiver. He cautioned residents not to approach agents, who often overcharge or mislead applicants, and urged them to apply only through PSPCL’s official online portal or subdivision offices.

“The new system will not only ease access to electricity but also help curb illegal connections and power theft, common in unauthorised colonies. If residents apply through proper channels, they get safe, legal supply and the department can monitor usage effectively. It benefits both consumers and PSPCL,” he added.