Ludhiana | Separate cases: 3 held with 1.3kg opium, heroin

Published on Apr 28, 2022 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In the first case, Pankaj of Moga, was arrested with 1kg opium. Inspector Dalbir Singh, in-charge CIA staff, Jagraon, said, “Acting on a tip off, we stopped Pankaj, who was on his way to deliver a consignment in his Toyota Fortuner, for checking. Later, we raided his house and found 250g opium and 32,000 drug money.” His car was also impounded.

In a separate incident, two persons – Lovepreet Singh alias Lovedeep Singh of Sherpur Kalan and Kirandeep Kaur of Jagraon – were arrested with 50g heroin.

The couple was travelling from Moga to Sherpur Kalan village in their Maruti Suzuki Dzire when they were stopped for checking.The narcotics were seized and their car impounded.

In both cases, the accused were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

