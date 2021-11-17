Ludhiana: Serial killer’s escape bid from court foiled

A ‘serial killer’ tried to escape from the New Court Complex in Ludhiana on Monday after thrashing and tearing off the uniform of a constable, but he was nabbed immediately.

The accused has been identified as Arun Kumar of Vishal Nagar of Pakhowal road. A fresh case has been registered against him at Division Number 5 police station.

Complainant, head constable Sukhwinder Singh, said they had produced Arun Kumar before the court on Monday for hearing of a murder case. After the hearing, when they tried to handcuff Kumar, he assaulted constable Sukhvir Singh and tried to flee. The cops chased him and nabbed him immediately.

Kumar, who is already serving 20 years’ imprisonment for executing the double murder of his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) and her daughter-in-law, had bludgeoned to death one of his fellow jail inmates, Sanjiv, while the latter was sleeping in his barrack in Ludhiana central jail in August, 2016.

A case under Section 303 (murder by life convict) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Kumar at Division Number 7 police station of Ludhiana.

According to sources, before killing Sanjiv, Kumar had recited some prayers. After the killing, he shouted that it was his offering to god. Sanjiv was also serving imprisonment for a murder.

Criminal minds

Arun Kumar had bludgeoned his sister-in-law, Usha, and her daughter-in-law, Poonam, with a bat in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. A case of double murder was registered against him at Sarabha Nagar police station in March 20, 2012. Later in 2016, he bludgeoned to death a fellow jail inmate in his sleep.