Ludhiana: Services hit as contract staff go on indefinite strike across 41 centres

At least 202 contract employees of the Sewa Kendra Mulazam Welfare Association have gone on an indefinite strike on Friday across 41 centres in the city over pending demands of regularisation, revision of salaries, recruitment of vacant posts among others.

Along with this, the demanded better working conditions and basic facilities at all centres. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The employees also submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner on Thursday in favour of their demands.

The employees said the decision to stop the work was not sudden.

According to them, their issues have been pending for a long time despite repeated requests to the authorities. According to the employees, they have been handling heavy daily workloads at different Sewa Kendra centres, but their concerns have not been properly addressed.

President of Sewa Kendra Mulazam Welfare Association Baljinder Singh, said their main demands include regularisation of employees who have been working on contract for years, revision of salaries according to workload and rising cost of living, and recruitment to fill vacant posts.

Along with this, the demanded better working conditions and basic facilities at all centres.

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{{^usCountry}} Due to the strike, public dealing work has come to a halt, and residents are facing inconvenience related to services including birth, death, domicile and caste certificates pension documents, Aadhaar-related services, and preparing affidavits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Due to the strike, public dealing work has come to a halt, and residents are facing inconvenience related to services including birth, death, domicile and caste certificates pension documents, Aadhaar-related services, and preparing affidavits. {{/usCountry}}

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The employees said the strike will continue until their demands are resolved and taken seriously by the government.