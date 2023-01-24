Ludhiana: Seven thrash NRI in extortion bid

A group of at least seven people thrashed a Hong Kong-returned NRI during an extortion bid and also opened fire in the presence of police personnel to threaten him.

When the PCR motorcycle squad also opened fire in reply, the accused escaped from the spot.

The City Jagraon police lodged an FIR against seven accused, including Deepinder Singh alias Deepa of Dhaner village of Barnala and Kulwinder Singh alias Kindar of Ramgarh Bhullar village. Five of their aides are yet to be identified.

The complainant, Inderjit Singh Dashmesh Nagar of Jagraon, stated that he is settled in Honk Kong and accused Deepinder and Kulwinder were his friends. The accused have been borrowing money from him from time to time.

The accused had also borrowed his SUV but refused to return it.

The complainant said that the accused were threatening him as they wanted to extort more money from him. They turned up at his home and assaulted him.

When he resisted, the accused escaped from the spot. He made a call to the police control room following which the PCR reached there.

When he was giving details to the police, the accused came again and opened fire in the air.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO at police station City Jagraon, said that a case under sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of IPC, sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

