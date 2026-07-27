Ludhiana: Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar: Road re-carpeting work during rain draws flak from residents

Residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have raised concerns over the quality of an ongoing road re-carpeting project after workers were allegedly seen laying and levelling asphalt during rainfall on Sunday, nearly a week after the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) launched its ₹6.5-crore road restoration drive across several residential colonies.

The ongoing road re-carpeting project in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. (HT Photo)

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The controversy surfaced in G Block, where residents claimed roadwork continued despite intermittent showers. They feared the newly resurfaced roads may not withstand wear and tear if construction standards were compromised due to the wet weather.

The re-carpeting project aims to restore deteriorated internal roads in several LIT-developed colonies, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Rajguru Nagar and Maharishi Balmiki Nagar, where residents had been demanding repairs for years.

While welcoming the long-awaited repairs, residents questioned why work was allowed to continue during rainfall. They alleged that no senior LIT officials were present at the site to ensure the contractor adhered to prescribed engineering norms.

“We have waited for years for these roads to be repaired, so naturally we are happy that work has finally started. But carrying out re-carpeting during rain raises serious doubts about the quality of the project,” said activist Arvind Sharma. “If the road develops cracks or potholes within a short period, it will be public money going down the drain.”

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{{^usCountry}} Residents said this was not an isolated incident and claimed that similar concerns had been raised in another locality last week, where roadwork allegedly continued despite rainy conditions. They urged the authorities to ensure strict compliance with technical guidelines, particularly during the monsoon season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said this was not an isolated incident and claimed that similar concerns had been raised in another locality last week, where roadwork allegedly continued despite rainy conditions. They urged the authorities to ensure strict compliance with technical guidelines, particularly during the monsoon season. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the allegations, LIT chairman Tarsem Bhinder said there would be no compromise on quality. He said he would seek a detailed report from the officials concerned to verify whether the contractor had followed the prescribed norms.

“Public money cannot be wasted. If any negligence or violation of standards is found, strict action will be taken against the contractor as well as the officials responsible,” Bhinder said.

He added that directions had already been issued not to undertake road re-carpeting during rainfall or other unsuitable weather conditions. The Trust would inspect the work carried out at the site and take corrective measures, if required.

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