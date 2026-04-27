Ludhiana: Shifted 10 months ago, government school students await permanent campus

More than 10 months after being shifted out of their dilapidated building, students of Government Primary Smart School, Mandi Jagraon, continue to study in uncertainty, with no permanent campus in sight. What was initially planned as a short two-month relocation, has stretched indefinitely, raising concerns about the future of over 150 young learners. The students of Government Primary Smart School, Mandi Jagraon, were shifted to a temporary arrangement only for two months. (HT PHOTO)

The school carries a legacy dating back to 1906. However, its century-old structure had deteriorated to such an extent that it was reduced to a single unsafe room, forcing authorities to shift students to a nearby place last year. The temporary arrangement, provided by a local religious institution, was meant to offer immediate relief, but has now become a prolonged struggle.

Head teacher Gurpreet Singh said the situation has reached a critical stage. “It has been 10 months, and people associated with the religious institution are now repeatedly asking us to vacate the premises. There is still no clarity where the school will move next as we still have not been told about any new place which could be allotted to the school,” he said.

Earlier, all classes (Nursery to Class 5) were conducted in one cramped room, divided into sections to accommodate different grades. Even the mid-day meal kitchen operated in the same space. “Despite these challenges, a team of seven teachers continued to ensure that classes ran smoothly, even managing a smart classroom within the limited setup. There was always a risk, but we could not let education stop,” Singh added. With fresh enrolments underway, the uncertainty has only deepened.

Former district education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur had assured last year that a suitable and safe location would be arranged within two months, but the promise remains unfulfilled.

Deputy DEO (elementary) Manoj Kumar said the school head should formally write to the block primary education officer for further action. “We will check the status and see what could be done,” he added.