Ludhiana: Showers bring relief, expect more this week

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 10:42 pm IST

A yellow alert has been issued for central districts, while north-eastern districts are under an orange alert due to the possibility of heavy rain

Continuous rainfall on Thursday brought much-needed respite from the humid conditions in Ludhiana and its surrounding areas, with the wet spell expected to continue over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Punjab over the next 48 hours. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
According to Pavneet Kaur Kingra, director of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) meteorological department, the city received 13 mm of rain till 8:30 am, followed by another 6.6 mm by 2:30 pm. Light to moderate showers persisted through the day, keeping the district under cloudy skies.

A yellow alert has been issued for central districts, while north-eastern districts are under an orange alert due to the possibility of heavy rain. The north-east is expected to remain under a yellow alert for the next two days as heavy showers are expected. Moderate rainfall is also likely at isolated locations across Punjab.

Kingra said August usually records an average of 190.3 mm of rain. As of Thursday afternoon, the district had received 72.2 mm, keeping seasonal precipitation close to average levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Punjab over the next 48 hours. According to the IMD, the wet spell is not over yet, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over the state on August 15 and 16.

