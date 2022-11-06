Ludhiana: Six arrested for drug peddling, 38gm heroin recovered

The Ludhiana police arrested six drug peddlers and recovered 38 grams of heroin from their possession in different cases on Saturday.

In the first case, the anti-narcotic cell arrested a peddler with 20gm heroin and ₹80,000 drug money. The police have also seized the Maruti Swift in which he was travelling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accused Gurinder Singh alias Gobind of Gogoani village in Ferozepur’s Zira had been residing in a paying guest accommodation near Rajguru Nagar railway crossing in Ludhiana. He was arrested near canal bridge in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Assistant commissioner of police (PBI and narcotics) Ashok Kumar said a team of anti-narcotic cell-1 led by inspector Jasvir Singh stopped the accused for checking near BRS Nagar canal bridge and on searching, 20gm heroin, ₹80,000 drug money, 30 empty pouches and an electronic weighing machine were found in the car.

He said the accused was arrested and a case under sections 21B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused is being questioned to ascertain from where he procured the contraband and how many more persons were involved in the drug supply chain, he added.

In two more cases, Division Number 5 police arrested Gagandeep Singh alias Gora, Tushar Kumar of Labour Colony, Manish Lallu, Rajat Kumar and Rishi Brar of Jawahar Nagar Camp with 18gm heroin from their possession.