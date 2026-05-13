Ludhiana: Six booked for duping relative of 1cr in fake US visa promise

Sudhar police have booked six persons, including a woman and her family members, for allegedly duping an Akalgarh-based family of ₹1.40 crore on the pretext of securing permanent residency (PR) in the United States. The complainant is stated to be a relative of the accused.

Police said a case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as Simran Kaur of Kharar, her husband Bikram Singh, father Kulbir Singh, brother Amanjot Singh, Sahil, and Agamjot Singh.

According to the complaint lodged by Karamjit Singh, a resident of Navi Abadi in village Akalgarh under Raikot subdivision, he and his family wanted to settle in the United States and approached the accused, who claimed to be involved in immigration-related work.

The complainant alleged that in September 2024, Simran Kaur demanded ₹35 lakh per person for arranging PR for him, his wife and two sons.

He said the accused assured the family that the process would be completed within two months and promised a full refund if visas were not granted.

He further alleged that on September 11, 2024, the accused visited his house and collected ₹5 lakh as advance payment. The complainant said he also handed over original passports and other documents.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, the accused later called him to a house in Sector 89, Mohali, where several cash payments amounting to lakhs of rupees were allegedly made on different occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, the accused later called him to a house in Sector 89, Mohali, where several cash payments amounting to lakhs of rupees were allegedly made on different occasions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant alleged that by January 2025, the accused had collected ₹1.40 crore, including ₹81 lakh in cash after claiming their bank accounts had been frozen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant alleged that by January 2025, the accused had collected ₹1.40 crore, including ₹81 lakh in cash after claiming their bank accounts had been frozen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said he arranged the money through loans from relatives and friends, besides mortgaging property and selling gold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said he arranged the money through loans from relatives and friends, besides mortgaging property and selling gold. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said a case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional (Regulation) Act. No arrests have been made so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said a case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional (Regulation) Act. No arrests have been made so far. {{/usCountry}}

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