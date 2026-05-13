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Ludhiana: Six booked for duping relative of 1cr in fake US visa promise

The accused have been identified as Simran Kaur of Kharar, her husband Bikram Singh, father Kulbir Singh, brother Amanjot Singh, Sahil, and Agamjot Singh

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Sudhar police have booked six persons, including a woman and her family members, for allegedly duping an Akalgarh-based family of 1.40 crore on the pretext of securing permanent residency (PR) in the United States. The complainant is stated to be a relative of the accused.

Police said a case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Simran Kaur of Kharar, her husband Bikram Singh, father Kulbir Singh, brother Amanjot Singh, Sahil, and Agamjot Singh.

According to the complaint lodged by Karamjit Singh, a resident of Navi Abadi in village Akalgarh under Raikot subdivision, he and his family wanted to settle in the United States and approached the accused, who claimed to be involved in immigration-related work.

The complainant alleged that in September 2024, Simran Kaur demanded 35 lakh per person for arranging PR for him, his wife and two sons.

He said the accused assured the family that the process would be completed within two months and promised a full refund if visas were not granted.

He further alleged that on September 11, 2024, the accused visited his house and collected 5 lakh as advance payment. The complainant said he also handed over original passports and other documents.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Six booked for duping relative of 1cr in fake US visa promise
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Six booked for duping relative of 1cr in fake US visa promise
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