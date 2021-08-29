Ludhiana: Six more cases take dengue count to 31

At a time when the administration is worried about an impeding third wave of the Covid pandemic, increase in dengue cases is adding to their worries with 31 confirmed cases reported in the district so far, of which six were reported on Friday.

Of the total cases, 28 cases have been reported from urban areas, while one case each has been reported from Jagraon, Sahnewal and Sidhwan Bet area.

The majority of the cases were reported from Kailash Chowk, Bhamian Road, Chander Nagar, Janta Nagar, Model Town, Basti Jodhewal, Rani Jhansi Road, Ferozepur Road, Ashapuri, Civil Lines among other areas.

The first suspected dengue death was reported in the district on August 25, when a 65-year-old resident of Balloke village died after testing positive for dengue at DMC Hospital.

No fresh cases were reported on Saturday, but 24 more suspected cases have taken the total count to 540.

Meanwhile, 21 residents from other districts have also tested positive for dengue and five patients from other states are also admitted in different hospitals. District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said no confirmed dengue death has been reported in the district as of now.

No fresh Covid case for second time this week

No fresh Covid case was reported for the second time this week on Saturday, and the number of active cases has dropped to 26, an all-time low. Similarly, no fresh cases were reported on Tuesday.

So far, the district has reported 87,461 cases, of which 2,097 people have succumbed and 85,338 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon, Dr Kiran Ahluwalia said it is important to test residents at the entry points of the state, bus stands, gymnasiums, restaurants, schools, at factories, and labour colonies and the public should cooperate with authorities.

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said that street and vegetable vendors, salon owners and others who come in touch with the public on a regular basis should get themselves tested and take all precautions.