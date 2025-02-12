Ludhiana: SMC meet focuses on sanitation, safety and enrolments

A School Management Committee (SMC) meeting was organised at various government schools across the district, focusing on key issues such as sanitation, student safety, enrolment drives and development. Deputy district education officer (Elementary) Manoj Kumar addressing the members at SMC meeting at Government Primary School, Jandiali, in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Under the guidelines of the Punjab school education department, an SMC meeting was conducted at Government Primary Smart School, Jandiali. The event was led by head teacher Narinder Singh and witnessed participation from committee members and local dignitaries.

The training session was attended by SMC chairperson Sukhbans Kaur, deputy district education officer (Elementary) Manoj Kumar, village sarpanch Gagandeep Singh Gill, and Malkeet Singh Numbardar.

In the first session, the head teacher provided insights into the role and responsibilities of the SMC. He also explained the New Education Policy and its foundational literacy project, emphasising the importance of strengthening education at the grassroots level. Kumar discussed the school enrolment campaign and strategies for improving education quality, engaging in a discussion with parents and committee members. Meanwhile, Numbardar highlighted the responsibilities of committee members and stressed the need for collective efforts in improving school infrastructure.

During the second session, committee members conducted an inspection of the school and reviewed the ongoing development projects.

At Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, a meeting was held under the leadership of principal Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja and district education officer (Secondary) Dimple Madan, which focused on sanitation and safety on the premises.

Principal Ahuja shared that nine SMC members, including chairperson Ramandeep, vice-chairperson Deepika, Kamaljeet Kaur, and Parveen Kumar, discussed various issues concerning the school’s development. After the discussions, the members conducted an inspection and provided their suggestions for improvement.

Similarly, at Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, principal Kanwaljot Kaur led the SMC meeting, where the focus was on sanitation and an enrolment drive to encourage more students to join the institute. She also highlighted that the school has been selected under the PM SHRI Scheme, and discussions were held regarding the upcoming development projects under this initiative.