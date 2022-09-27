Ludhiana | Snatcher fakes heart attack, escapes police custody

Hours after his arrest, a 30-year-old snatcher escaped from police custody after faking a heart attack.

The accused has been identified as Mohan Lal of Vishkarma Colony.

Amandeep Singh, senior constable at Focal Point police station, said that Mohan was lodged in the lockup on Monday, when he started crying for help and fell to the floor claiming that he suffered a severe heart attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amandeep said that he and Punjab Home Guard officer Raj Balam took Lal to a doctor in Rajiv Gandhi Colony on a motorcycle, but before entering the clinic, he pushed them and escaped. They tried to chase him down, but to no avail.

ASI Malkit Ram, who is investigating the case, said that Lal has now been booked under Sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of Indian Penal Code at Focal Point police station.