Ludhiana | Snatcher fakes heart attack, escapes police custody

Updated on Sep 27, 2022 11:41 PM IST

The snatcher has been identified as Mohan Lal of Vishkarma Colony, Ludhiana. Amandeep Singh, senior constable at Focal Point police station, said that Mohan was lodged in the lockup on Monday, when he started crying for help and fell to the floor claiming that he suffered a severe heart attack

The snatcher was to a doctor in Rajiv Gandhi Colony on a motorcycle after he faked a heart attack, but before entering the clinic, he pushed police officers and escaped. A case has been lodged gainst him at Focal Point police station in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Hours after his arrest, a 30-year-old snatcher escaped from police custody after faking a heart attack.

The accused has been identified as Mohan Lal of Vishkarma Colony.

Amandeep Singh, senior constable at Focal Point police station, said that Mohan was lodged in the lockup on Monday, when he started crying for help and fell to the floor claiming that he suffered a severe heart attack.

Amandeep said that he and Punjab Home Guard officer Raj Balam took Lal to a doctor in Rajiv Gandhi Colony on a motorcycle, but before entering the clinic, he pushed them and escaped. They tried to chase him down, but to no avail.

ASI Malkit Ram, who is investigating the case, said that Lal has now been booked under Sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of Indian Penal Code at Focal Point police station.

