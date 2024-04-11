 Ludhiana: Social stigma, biases keeping away transgender voters - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Social stigma, biases keeping away transgender voters

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Apr 12, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Mohini Mahant, a transgender, claims Ludhiana has over 2,000 trangenders, but only 143 of them are on the voter list

“Officials laugh at us when we step into a government offices. How are we supposed to get the documents to get ourselves registered for voter cards?” asked Mohini Mahant, a transgender, who is on the Lok Adalat panel. She has been encouraging her community to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mohini Mahant, a transgender is also the sweep icon for the community in Punjab. (HT File Photo/For reference)
Mohini Mahant, a transgender is also the sweep icon for the community in Punjab. (HT File Photo/For reference)

She claims Ludhiana has over 2,000 trangenders, but only 143 of them are on the voter list. And even for this small number, only 20.7% turned up to vote in the 2019 polls.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The basic reason behind all their problems is discrimination,” Mohini said.

“When I ask my community members to avail government facilities, they complain that we get unwelcoming stares and responses. Even if I convinced them to go, their experience was so bad that they would never listen to me again,” she lamented.

Mohini is also the sweep icon for the community in Punjab. She is supposed to encourage electoral awareness in her community, but she claims that discrimination in all walks of life has pushed the community to the margins and made them apathetic to the mainstream.

“Discrimination in educational and workspaces leaves the transgender community with no option but to turn to prostitution to make ends meet. And that opens a whole new door of problems. In the night, transgenders are looted, abused, and beaten up and when they reach the police for justice, instead of registering complaints, they are held responsible for what befalls them.”

When asked how the public representatives had helped the community, she said, “No candidate has ever tried reaching out to us, let alone do something for us.”

When asked what the administration was doing to encourage the transgender community to exercise their democratic right, additional district election officer Smit Sareen said, “We have organised a special camp for the community.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Social stigma, biases keeping away transgender voters
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On