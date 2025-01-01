Ludhiana: SOS setups on highway defunct for months

Five SOS call systems, installed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on key points to provide emergency assistance to commuters, have been lying defunct for months. The set-ups are there near Chaunki Mann, Ladhowal Bypass, Jalandhar Bypass, Basti Jodhewal and some other parts of the national highway in Ludhiana. One of the SOS systems installed on the national highway in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

The SOS system was meant to provide immediate emergency services, such as mishaps. Several commuters have raised concerns over the failure of the NHAI to maintain these facilities. “The SOS booths are just ornamental now. I once tried to use one after my car broke down, but it was dead. It’s shocking that such an important system is being ignored,” said Ashpreet Kaur, a frequent traveller.

The defunct systems leave commuters helpless, especially during night hours or in isolated stretches of the highway. Commuters are left with no option but to rely on their mobile phones, which may not always be available.

Officials from the NHAI have yet to provide clarity on why these systems have not been repaired or replaced. “Despite repeated complaints, no corrective measures have been taken,” said a group of city residents.

National Road Safety Council member Kamaljeet Singh Soi said the SOS system was introduced with taxpayers’ money to enhance safety but is now a glaring example of mismanagement. “Its failure reflects poorly on NHAI’s commitment to highway safety. Additionally, roads are not maintained, road signs are not also in proper condition. Additionally, accident vehicles are also stationed on the national highways but defunct SOS are only for advertising purposes. Urgent steps are needed to restore the functionality of these SOS units,” said a road safety advocate.

Priyanka, project director, NHAI, said, “I will direct the officials concerned to check the defunct SOS and get it repaired and operational for the public.”