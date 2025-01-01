Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: SOS setups on highway defunct for months

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jan 02, 2025 05:14 AM IST

According to Priyanka, project director of the National Highways Authority of India, the officials concerned would be directed to check the defunct SOS and get the same repaired.

Five SOS call systems, installed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on key points to provide emergency assistance to commuters, have been lying defunct for months. The set-ups are there near Chaunki Mann, Ladhowal Bypass, Jalandhar Bypass, Basti Jodhewal and some other parts of the national highway in Ludhiana.

One of the SOS systems installed on the national highway in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)
One of the SOS systems installed on the national highway in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

The SOS system was meant to provide immediate emergency services, such as mishaps. Several commuters have raised concerns over the failure of the NHAI to maintain these facilities. “The SOS booths are just ornamental now. I once tried to use one after my car broke down, but it was dead. It’s shocking that such an important system is being ignored,” said Ashpreet Kaur, a frequent traveller.

The defunct systems leave commuters helpless, especially during night hours or in isolated stretches of the highway. Commuters are left with no option but to rely on their mobile phones, which may not always be available.

Officials from the NHAI have yet to provide clarity on why these systems have not been repaired or replaced. “Despite repeated complaints, no corrective measures have been taken,” said a group of city residents.

National Road Safety Council member Kamaljeet Singh Soi said the SOS system was introduced with taxpayers’ money to enhance safety but is now a glaring example of mismanagement. “Its failure reflects poorly on NHAI’s commitment to highway safety. Additionally, roads are not maintained, road signs are not also in proper condition. Additionally, accident vehicles are also stationed on the national highways but defunct SOS are only for advertising purposes. Urgent steps are needed to restore the functionality of these SOS units,” said a road safety advocate.

Priyanka, project director, NHAI, said, “I will direct the officials concerned to check the defunct SOS and get it repaired and operational for the public.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On