A 28-year-old woman lawyer was killed after a speeding car rammed into her scooter near Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday evening while she was returning home from the district courts.

Victim Shivani Wadhwa (File Photo)

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According to police, the accident took place near Saggu Chowk in the PAU area.

Police said victim Shivani Wadhwa, a resident of Haibowal Dairy Complex, was taking a turn when the speeding car rammed into her scooter. The impact flung her onto the road and she was dragged nearly 20 feet, leaving her critically injured.

An eyewitness, Sumit Baweja, who is also the victim’s brother-in-law, said he was travelling behind Shivani when the accident occurred. He rushed her to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced showing the speeding car hitting the scooter before dragging the victim on the road. According to Shivani’s family, when she did not return in the evening, her mother, Sunita, called her around 5.15 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} An unidentified person answered the call and informed the family about the accident, they said. The family members have alleged that the accused driver, identified as Pragati Dhir of Rishi Nagar, fled the hospital after learning about the laywer’s death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An unidentified person answered the call and informed the family about the accident, they said. The family members have alleged that the accused driver, identified as Pragati Dhir of Rishi Nagar, fled the hospital after learning about the laywer’s death. {{/usCountry}}

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Family members said Shivani was the sole earning member of the household and was preparing for judicial services examinations.

Her father, Shiv Chandra, has reportedly been in a coma following a brain haemorrhage, and her income was supporting the family.

PAU police have registered a case against the accused.

Station house officer Rajinder Pal Singh said CCTV footage was being examined and further investigation was underway.