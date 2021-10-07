Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Speeding vehicles snuff out 2 lives in separate mishaps
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Speeding vehicles snuff out 2 lives in separate mishaps

Published on Oct 07, 2021 02:58 AM IST
In both mishaps, Ludhiana police have registered a case of rash driving and death due to negligence against the drivers of vehicles. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two persons, including a 60-year-old woman, died in separate road accidents in Ludhiana district.

In the first incident, a 60-year-old woman, identified as Chinta Devi, was run over by a speeding pick-up truck on National Highway 44 near Dhandari village on Tuesday.

The vehicle driver, identified as Ashok Kumar of Jalandhar’s Islamabad town, has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The victim’s son, who is the complainant in the case, said his mother was crossing the highway when the recklessly driven vehicle mowed her down.

In the second incident, a 40-year-old man from Khamano was crushed to death by a speeding pick-up truck in Samrala town on Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as Mandeep. His relative, Jaspal Singh, who is the complainant in the case, said Mandeep had come to his house to condole a death. In the evening when Mandeep was returning home on his bike, a speeding truck hit him from behind, just a few metres away from the complainant’s house.

Mandeep suffered critical injuries in the incident and died on the spot.

Jaspal said he could not note down the number of the vehicle due to poor visibility. Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said police have registered a case against an unidentified driver and started investigation.

