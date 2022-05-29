Ludhiana: Staff of manufacturing unit caught dumping waste in green belt

At the time when residents have been raising hue and cry over rising pollution, staffers of a saddle manufacturing unit, Surindra Saddles, were caught dumping untreated electroplating waste in a green belt in Phase 5 of Focal Point on Friday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC officials impounded the vehicle and filed a complaint with police and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for further action.

As per the information, the illegal activity came to the notice of the MC officials when a team of staffers was moving through the area on Friday to dump the waste.

On checking, the MC officials found that untreated electroplating waste was being dumped at the green belt.

They said that industrialists have turned a few acres of green belt into a ground for dumping untreated waste. It is being done to save the money which has to be spent to get the waste treated at the treatment plant. This also results in groundwater contamination with seepage of liquid waste.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC’s subdivisional officer Kamal said that the unit is situated in Phase 7, but the owner had sent his staff to dump the waste in the green belt of Phase 5.

The vehicle was handed over to the police and a complaint lodged against the owners of the firm at Jeevan Nagar police post on Saturday. Further, the PPCB has also been asked to take action against the owner as per the norms.

PPCB subdivisional officer Ravdeep Singh said a report regarding the violation has been sent to senior officials and an environmental compensation (penalty) will be imposed on the industrialist for dumping the untreated waste in open.