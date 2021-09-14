Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Steel traders rue spate of robberies, police inaction

Disappointed over a spate of burglaries and police inaction, steel traders from Ludhiana reached police commissioner Naunihal Singh’s office on Monday and handed over keys of their shops and godowns to him in protest
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Steel traders from Ludhiana protesting against a spate of robberies at their shops and godowns. (HT photo)

Disappointed over a spate of burglaries and police inaction, steel traders in the city reached police commissioner Naunihal Singh’s office on Monday and handed over keys of their shops and godowns to him in protest.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa met the traders and assured them of action. He also told them to increase night patrolling in the area to deter burglaries.

Ravinderpal Singh, president of Ludhiana steel and traders association said that the burglars had struck atleast four times in the past one month in his shop and godown. The burglars were captured on CCTV and we have handed over the footage to the police, but to no avail, he said.

He added that on Sunday, the burglars had targeted Patel Iron store, but fled without stealing anything after the labourers woke up. They later targeted another iron store in the market, he added.

