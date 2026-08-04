Ludhiana: Stolen SUV recovered after 7 months, 1 held

A man was arrested and a stolen Mahindra XUV recovered after police laid a trap when the accused allegedly tried to sell the SUV using forged documents, cracking a seven-month-old vehicle theft case.

Police have recovered the stolen SUV, while efforts are underway to arrest the second accused. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused, Kamaljeet Singh, 35, of Adarsh Colony near Gill village, was arrested while allegedly collecting the remaining ₹25,000 from the buyer. His brother, Harsimranjot Singh, has also been named in the FIR and is absconding.

According to police, the SUV belongs to caterer Vinod Kumar, a resident of Nirmohgarh on Pakhowal Road. On the night of November 16, 2025, Vinod had briefly stopped near Keys Hotel around 9.30 pm while returning home from a function. As he stepped away from the vehicle, it was allegedly driven away. An FIR against unidentified persons was registered at Dugri police station.

The case took a turn on July 23 when Kamaljeet allegedly approached a used-car dealer to sell the SUV for ₹3.25 lakh. Claiming to be the owner, he allegedly produced forged documents and signatures to complete the deal. The dealer paid ₹3 lakh but decided to verify the ownership before releasing the remaining ₹25,000.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The verification revealed that the vehicle belonged to Vinod Kumar and had been reported stolen. The dealer informed the police, who asked him to call the accused to collect the balance payment. Kamaljeet allegedly arrived at the agreed location and was arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The verification revealed that the vehicle belonged to Vinod Kumar and had been reported stolen. The dealer informed the police, who asked him to call the accused to collect the balance payment. Kamaljeet allegedly arrived at the agreed location and was arrested. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ASI Ravinder Kumar, in-charge of the SBS Nagar police post, said Kamaljeet disclosed his brother’s involvement in the theft during questioning. Police have recovered the stolen SUV, while efforts are underway to arrest the second accused. Investigation is ongoing.