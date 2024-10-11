Ludhiana: Stop effluent discharge or face sewerage connection cut, MC warns dyeing units

Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal on Friday warned the owners of dyeing units of strict action in case they don’t stop dumping industrial waste into sewer lines of the civic body, as per the directions issued by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). Dachalwal said the civic body would get the sewerage connections of the errants snapped in case they fail to mend their ways. As per the PPCB directions, no dyeing industry waste, be it treated or untreated, be dumped into the sewer lines. MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal interacting with industrialists at Zone D office on Friday. (HT photo)

Dachalwal chaired a meeting of 33 owners of dyeing units in industrial area- A and other areas in the city at the MC Zone D office. The concerns of the dyeing industry were discussed and solutions were proposed by officials. Chief engineer Ravinder Garg among other officials were also present in the meeting.

Officials stated that as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the NGT, dyeing industrial units have to make arrangements to treat the effluent/waste on their own. The dyeing industry owners have been directed to adopt zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology or set up a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) for treating the waste of their dyeing units.

The MC commissioner said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been regularly monitoring the situation and the government is also committed to reducing the pollution in ‘Buddha Nullah’. The PPCB has issued directions for taking strict action against the erring dyeing industry units.

Dachalwal further said that a last personal hearing has been given to the industry and if they still fail to comply with the directions, stern action will be taken against the errants. “No one can be allowed to pollute ‘Buddha Nullah’ which adds to the pollution in Sutlej river, which is a drinking water source for many in Punjab as well as Rajasthan.