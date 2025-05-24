Ludhiana: Street dog crushed to death in Dugri, 2 booked for cruelty

In a shocking act of cruelty, a resident of Dugri Phase 1 and his unidentified aide were booked for deliberately running over a sleeping street dog with their car. The disturbing incident took place on May 19 in Dugri Phase 1 and has sparked outrage among animal welfare activists and local residents. The police have booked the accused under Section 325 of the BNS and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. (HT Photo)

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of Mani Singh, president of the Help for Animals organisation. One of the accused has been identified as Hardeep Singh Chawla of Dugri Phase 1, while the identity of his accomplice is still being traced.

According to Mani Singh, animal activist Anudeep first alerted him about the incident. “The dog was found grievously injured and was rushed to a private veterinary hospital. Due to the severity of its injuries, it was referred to Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, where it succumbed,” he said.

The CCTV footage from the street clearly shows a Maruti Suzuki Baleno being driven over the sleeping dog outside a house. Mani Singh said that the video proves it was an intentional act. “After running over the dog, the accused got out of the car laughing. When the animal activist rushed out upon hearing the dog’s cries, the men fled the spot before she could confront them,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gaurav Chandel, who is investigating the case, confirmed that the police have booked the accused under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. “We are in the process of arresting the accused. The footage is crucial evidence in this case,” he said.