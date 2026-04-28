Ludhiana: Student attacked outside coaching centre; 5 booked

A 17-year-old Class 12 student sustained injuries after he was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons outside a coaching centre in the Sekhewal area, Daresi police officials said on Monday. An FIR has been registered against five boys, including three unidentified, they said.

Sections 115(2), 126(2) , 191(3)and 190of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped on the accused. (HT PHOTO)

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The victim, a resident of Basant Vihar on Noorwala Road, alleged that a girl studying at the same coaching centre orchestrated the assault as she was the one who called her acquaintances to assault him. The police said her involvement is yet to be established.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who has been investigating the case, said the boy mentioned in his complaint that he was leaving the coaching centre when he noticed a group of youths standing nearby. The victim alleged that the group attacked him, claiming they were acting on the instructions of the girl.

“The complainant has alleged that the assault was carried out at the girl’s behest. We have questioned her, but she has denied any involvement,” the officer said, adding that the exact motive and sequence of events will be clear only after the accused are apprehended.

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{{^usCountry}} Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped on the accused, the ASI said, adding that efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped on the accused, the ASI said, adding that efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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