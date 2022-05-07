Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: GNPS lifts title in boys’ category

The two-day 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association, commenced at Government Girls Senior Secondary School Gill on Friday.

Guru Nanak Public School, Model town Extension, lifted the trophy in the boy’s category after defeating Government Senior Secondary School Kasabaad 11-1.

A total of 10 boy’s teams participated in the tournament including BCM Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar; BCM, Focal Point; GNPS, Model Town; BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant City; Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabaad; Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal; Khalsa Warriors Baseball Club, Gill Baseball Club, Nightingale Senior Secondary School and GNW baseball Club.

In the semi-finals, GNPS had beaten BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant City, 8-4.