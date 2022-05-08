Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: Govt girls’ school, Gill, lifts title

The girls’ team of the host Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, on Saturday lifted the 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association. They beat Gill Baseball Club 12-2 in the finals.

Seven girls’ teams participated in the tournament including Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill; Nightingale Baseball Club, Khalsa Warriors Baseball Club, Gill Baseball Club, Nightingale Senior Secondary School, GNW Baseball Club and Khalsa Baseball Club.

In semi-finals, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, beat Nightingale Senior Secondary School 2-0 and Gill Baseball Club beat Khalsa Baseball Club 5-4.

Nightingale Senior Secondary School bagged the third position by defeating Khalsa Baseball Club 11-10.