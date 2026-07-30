Ludhiana: Sukhbir claims 11 exam papers ‘managed’ via selective leaks

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday alleged that cash for paper leak scam had taken root in Punjab with 11 examination papers being “managed” through selective leaks to help unscrupulous elements by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation. He also announced that the party would hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to devise the way to take on the AAP government on this issue. (HT FILE)

Interacting with mediapersons after holding a meeting with the party’s district leadership at the residence of senior leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal, the SAD president said, “Youth are coming up to me and telling me they have no future in Punjab”. Sukhbir said the entire AAP leadership from Arvind Kejriwal to Manish Sisodia and chief minister Bhagwant Mann are asserting that no paper leak has taken place despite the fact that they had once “admitted” the same in the past when TET was at its peak.

He said the Punjab and Haryana high court had today even stayed the pharmacy officers’ selection process suspecting the examination process having been vitiated.

He said, “The youth of Punjab trusted the SAD and that was why they were seeking its help.We have always stood by the youth and will not only do our utmost to ensure justice is given to more than five lakh youth who have been affected by the examination paper leaks, but also agitate to secure exemplary punishment to all those guilty of perpetuating this racket”.

He also announced that the party would hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to devise the way to take on the AAP government on this issue.