Ludhiana | Sukhdev being ignored: Martyr’s family

:With Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) newly elected MLAs paying tribute to martyr Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar at the ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev in Naughara Mohalla (near Chaura Bazar) on their martyrdom day on Wednesday, the kin of martyr Sukhdev accused the AAP and state government of ‘ignoring’ Sukhdev and Rajguru, while only the references of Bhagat Singh are given at all stages.

Organising a ‘hawan’ for paying tribute to the martyrs at the ancestral house, the kin further alleged that they were not even invited for the state-level function organised at National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainwala (Ferozepur), where chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann paid tribute to the martyrs on Wednesday.

AAP MLAs, including Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Daljit Singh Grewal alias Bhola Greal (Ludhiana East), Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) along with their supporters, firstly paid tribute to the martyrs at their statues installed at Jagraon bridge and then at the ancestral house of martyr Thapar. The house is situated in Ludhiana Central constituency.

Delay in providing a direct approach to the house of martyr

Highlighting the plight of the house and surrounding area in front of the MLAs, the kin of martyr and members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust also slammed the government over the delay in providing a direct approach to the house of martyr from Chaura Bazar area. The project has been hanging fire for over a decade.

President of the trust and martyr’s kin Ashok Thapar said Bhagat Singh made a sacrifice for the country, but the government should not forget that Sukhdev and Rajguru also sacrificed their lives along with Bhagat Singh. The government has only been giving references of Bhagat Singh which is condemnable.

“Currently people have to move through narrow streets to reach the ancestral house and many of the people do not even know that the house is situated in Ludhiana. We have been demanding a direct approach to the house from the Chaura Bazar area. Most of the work under the project has been done and only 40 yards of land has to be acquired, but the government and administration has been delaying the same,” said Thapar.

The members rued lack of maintenance of the ancestral house and surrounding areas. They said municipal corporation (MC) has recently commenced a beautification project under which new sewer lines are being installed in the area but the work is going on at snail’s pace and the road outside the house has been dug up.

Member of the trust Tribhuvan Thapar said the city bus stand has been named after the martyr Thapar - Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Inter-state Bus Terminal- but his full name has not been mentioned in that too.

“We were also not invited to Hussainiwala on Wednesday and the names of martyr Sukhdev and Rajguru are also missing from the notification issued by the government regarding gazetted holiday. We urge chief minister Bhagwant Mann to give due importance to Sukhdev Thapar and Rajguru too. Their photos should also be installed in the government offices and the project to provide a direct approach to the ancestral house of martyr Thapar should be expedited. Otherwise, we will be forced to raise an agitation on the birth anniversary of Thapar on May 15,” said Ashok Thapar.

No one is being ignored: AAP MLA

Meanwhile, AAP MLAs said due importance is given to all three martyrs and no one is being ignored. MLA Grewal said he will take up the matter with the government, so that no such problem is raised in future, adding that AAP has already announced to walk on the path shown by martyrs and work for the betterment of the state.

MLA (Ludhiana Central) Prashar said he will also direct the municipal authorities to expedite the projects to provide a direct approach to the house and beautification of surrounding area. He blamed the traditional parties for ignoring the ancestral house of martyr Thapar and said soon the public will witness a positive change at ground-level.

AAP installs Bhagat Singh’s statue

Marking the death anniversary of iconic freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar; a statue of martyr Bhagat Singh was installed in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) nagar on Wednesday.

The statue was installed by Shaheed Bhagat Singh club with the support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi on the main SBS Nagar road in ward number 71.

Gogi said, “The martyrs inspire the residents, especially the youth. The statue has been installed as a tribute to martyrs,” while adding that this will continue to inspire them as AAP aspires to fulfill the dreams of the martyrs by working for the betterment of the state and its people.

BJP pays homage to martyrs

The youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a tricolour march in the old city area to mark the martyrdom day.

Earlier, during the day, BJP state vice-president Parveen Bansal, state general secretary Jeevan Gupta, district state treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi and district president Pushpinder Singal, along with party leaders Bikram Singh Sidhu and Gurdeep Singh Gosha, visited the ancestral house of Sheheed Sukhdev in Naughara Mohalla and also participated in the hawan organised by Ashok Thapar.

Thereafter, the party leaders visited Jagraon Bridge and offered floral tributes to the statues of the three martyrs.

Speaking on this occasion, the entire BJP leadership, said the martyrs belong to the nation and its people, and not to any specific political party. “Any attempt to hijack the legacy of Bhagat Singh should be strongly condemned,” BJP leader Gosha said.

Cyclists led by SSP Baliram pedal 100 km to pay obeisance at Martyrs Memorial

The 100-km cycle rally started on Tuesday from Jagraon, to Hussainiwala, Ferozepur, to mark martyrdom day reached Ferozepur via Moga, Talwandi Bhai, on Wednesday and culminated successfully.

Led by Patil Ketan Baliram, IPS, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ludhiana (Rural); Padma Shri Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal; Jorawar Singh Sandhu (nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh); SPS Parmar, IPS, inspector general of police (IGP), Ludhiana Range; Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, IPS, commissioner of police, Ludhiana; Virender Kumar Sharma, IAS, deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, the flame was enlightened and rally flagged off from Jagraon Police Lines on Tuesday.

In the morning, Amar Singh Chahal, IPS, retired IGP; Narinder Bhargav, IPS, SSP Ferozpur; Himanshu Aggarwal, IAS, ADC, Mohali; Sameer Mittal and Varinder Mohan Singhal; flagged off the cycle rally from Genesis Institute of Dental Sciences and Research.

District police Ferozpur escorted the rally to The National Martyrs Memorial, Hussainiwala. People from all walks of life participated in the bicycle rally and paid tribute to Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru at the memorial.

IPS Chahal encouraged youth to promote cycling, avoid drugs, keep the environment green and save water.

The entire bicycle rally was led by IPS Baliram, SSP, Ludhiana (Rural).

Traffic marshals spread awareness on social issues

The team of traffic marshals launched an awareness campaign on different social issues to mark the martyrdom day of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev. A large number of volunteers and representatives of social organisations from different parts of the city took part in the campaign. The volunteers were seen holding placards and posters highlighting the burning social problems. They were seen urging residents to rise above cast and creed and work for social welfare.