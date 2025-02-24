Ludhiana: Surprise inspections at SDH Raikot, CHC Sudhar

In a bid to ensure the highest standards of healthcare delivery, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Kumar Mohindra, conducted a series of unannounced inspections at Sub-Divisional Hospital, Raikot, and Community Health Centre (CHC) Sudhar on Sunday. These surprise visits aimed to assess the functioning of these crucial medical facilities and evaluate the quality of emergency services provided to the public. Dr Pardeep Kumar interacting with patients. (HT Photo)

Dr Mohindra’s inspection at Sub-Divisional Hospital was marked by direct interaction with patients, allowing him to gather firsthand feedback regarding the standard of medical care. He reviewed the availability of essential medicines, a critical component of effective treatment, and scrutinised the overall hygiene conditions within the hospital premises.

Emphasising patient satisfaction as a paramount goal, Dr. Mohindra directed the hospital staff to ensure prompt and efficient medical services. He encouraged healthcare professionals to maintain consistently high standards of care and to address any concerns raised by patients and their attendants with empathy and diligence.

Following his inspection in Raikot, Dr Mohindra proceeded to CHC Sudhar, where he conducted a similar assessment. Interacting with patients, he inquired about their experiences with the medical staff and the services provided.

Speaking about his visit, Dr Mohindra stated, “The health and well-being of our citizens are our top priorities. These surprise visits help us identify gaps and ensure that our healthcare facilities function efficiently. Our goal is to enhance patient satisfaction and provide timely and quality medical care.”

Dr Mohindra assured that the administration remains committed to strengthening healthcare services across Ludhiana and urged the medical fraternity to uphold their responsibilities with dedication and compassion.

Earlier on Saturday, he also visited the Civil Hospital Ludhiana.