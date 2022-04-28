Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Surprise visit by central team at civil hospital

Officiating senior medical officer Dr Harinder Sood said the central team has expressed satisfaction on the use of equipments at civil hospital in Ludhiana
Central team during the surprise visit at civil hospital in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The central team led by joint secretary Mandeep Bhandri, health, Government of India, on Wednesday, visited civil hospital to check the use of equipment, including ICU beds for children, supplied during the emergency Covid response package (II).

The team paid a surprise visit during the evening and inspected the equipment.

Officiating senior medical officer Dr Harinder Sood said the central team has expressed satisfaction on the use of equipments.

