Ludhiana: SUV driver booked for ‘bid to run over’ cop following collision

A police head constable alleged that a man tried to run over him after crashing into his car near Majhffaguwal village while he was travelling to the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur for a promotion course. Investigating officer ASI Major Singh said the police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The Ladhowal police have registered an FIR against Ravinder Singh alias Sunny, a resident of Raj Enclave near Ishar Nagar, on the complaint of Dharminder Singh, a head constable posted in Punjab Police and a resident of Mohali.

According to the complainant, he was driving his Tata Nexon to the Police Academy when the accused, driving a Mahindra Thar, allegedly rammed his vehicle from the rear, damaging it. Dharminder stated that when he stepped out to inspect the damage and stop the driver, the accused allegedly accelerated his vehicle in an attempt to run over him before fleeing the spot.

The head constable later approached the Ladhowal police and lodged a complaint.

Investigating officer ASI Major Singh said the police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He added that additional sections may be invoked as the investigation progresses.

When asked whether the complainant and the accused had any prior dispute, the ASI said preliminary investigation suggests it appears to be a case of road rage, with no previous connection between the two established so far.