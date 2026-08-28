Ludhiana: Swindler uses ‘relative’ ruse to steal elderly woman’s gold earrings

A hug was all it took for a woman to pull off a 63-year-old’s gold earrings and flee in a car with her accomplices in Hambran. Police have registered a case against two unidentified women and their accomplices and suspect the involvement of a gang that had targeted elderly women in Ludhiana using a similar modus operandi.

On December 23, 2025, the gang had targeted a 58-year-old woman in Model Town Extension and escaped with her gold bangle. (HT FILE)

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The victim, Maya, a resident of Hambran village, told police that she was on her way with her daughter-in-law to deliver food to her son when a Maruti Suzuki Swift approached them from behind near Punjab National Bank. Two women got out of the car and approached her. One of them greeted Maya as if she were a relative before suddenly hugging her. While embracing her, the woman pulled off her gold earrings and fled with her accomplices.

Maya approached the police and lodged a complaint. An FIR has been registered under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with snatching, and Section 3(5), which applies when several persons act together in furtherance of a common intention.

Head constable Jeetu Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the circumstances were being examined. Police are likely to scan CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects and trace their vehicle.

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Police suspect the involvement of a women’s car gang that has allegedly been active in Ludhiana for several years. The suspects typically approach elderly women in a car, either posing as relatives or acquaintances or offering them a lift. They engage the victims in conversation before allegedly stealing their gold ornaments and fleeing. Cops say a hunt was on to nab them.