Ludhiana | Tarsem Bhinder is new LIT chairperson

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has appointed Tarsem Singh Bhinder as the chairperson of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on Thursday.

He has been appointed at a time when the working of LIT is under scanner, especially after former chairperson Raman Balasubramaniam was booked by the vigilance department for alleged illegal allotment of plots during his tenure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously a senior member of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and former councillor, Bhinder had joined AAP in January last year. He was appointed as the co-president of AAP state youth wing.