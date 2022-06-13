Ludhiana | Tea vendor, financier held for drug peddling, 1.140 kg heroin recovered

The Special Task Force (STF) of Ludhiana arrested a tea vendor and a financier for drug peddling in separate cases. The STF recovered a total of 1.140 kg heroin from their possession.

In the first case, tea vendor Ashwani Kumar alias Suman, 24, of Rudra Enclave of Sahnewal, was nabbed with 930gm heroin. The STF arrested him from near his house following a tip-off.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at STF Ludhiana, said the accused was going to deliver the consignment.

During questioning, he told STF officials that he has been into drug peddling for the past two years.

In another case, the STF arrested financier Vikas Kumar Singh, 27, of Azad Nagar of Daba. The STF arrested him from the Lohara Canal Bridge when he was going to deliver the consignment. A total of 210 gm heroin was recovered from his possession. He has into drug peddling for the past one year.

The inspector added that both the accused are drug addicts and indulged in drug peddling to meet their need for drugs. Two cases under Sections 21 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them at STF Mohali.

Jail inmate found with 400 intoxicant pills

Staff at Ludhiana Central jail recovered 400 intoxicating pills from a jail inmate on Saturday.

Assistant superintendent at Ludhiana Central Jail, Suraj Mal said the inmate Akashdeep was frisked on suspicion and 400 intoxicating pills were recovered from their possession. Thereafter, the jail authority wrote to the police station concerned for registering a case.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, police will bring the inmate on a production warrant to further find how he managed to get intoxicating pills in jail. A case against him has been registered under Section 21, 61, 85 of NDPS act and Section 52 of the Prisons Act.

