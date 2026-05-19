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Ludhiana: Teacher on Census duty held captive over fraud suspicion, say Cops

“My wife was performing a government-assigned duty involving multiple departments, including the education department and municipal corporation. Why should only the family become complainants when she was acting on behalf of the government,” said the husband

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A government school teacher deputed for Census 2027 duty was confined inside a house in the Model Town area for nearly two hours on Sunday after a family suspected the survey exercise to be fraudulent, police said on Monday.

“We have recorded the teacher’s statement and further action is being examined,” the SHO said. (HT File)

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of teachers and government staff engaged in door-to-door field assignments.

The teacher, identified as Manisha Dutta, a mathematics teacher working as an enumerator for the census survey, was later rescued after police officials reached the spot. According to her husband, Kanwar Ajay Pal Singh, the incident occurred while the teacher was conducting a door-to-door census survey in the locality.

He said she had approached a house to collect details when the occupants allegedly prevented her from leaving despite repeated requests. Singh said that although the teacher showed her government identity card and offered

verification through the official scanner, the family continued to suspect that she was a fraudster and kept the main gate

Inspector Sukhwinder Singh, SHO of Model Town police station, said police intervened promptly after receiving information and safely rescued the teacher.

“The family feared it could be a fraud attempt. We have recorded the teacher’s statement and further action is being examined,” the SHO said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Teacher on Census duty held captive over fraud suspicion, say Cops
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Teacher on Census duty held captive over fraud suspicion, say Cops
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