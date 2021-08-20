Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana teacher, son skip home quarantine, test Covid +ve

The teacher’s daughter, a Class-9 student at Government Senior Secondary School, Bhaini Derera, in Ludhiana had tested positive for Covid five days ago.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Since August 1, 25 students have tested positive in five schools of Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The positive coronavirus test results of a teacher and his son have set alarm bells ringing in two government schools in the district.

The teacher’s daughter, a Class-9 student at Government Senior Secondary School, Bhaini Derera, had tested positive for Covid five days ago. However, the man and his son had continued to go to school instead of quarantining themselves at home, increasing the risk of transmission among students and staff at their respective institutions. The man is a teacher at Government Primary School, Akalgarh, while the boy is a Class 11 student at Government Senior Secondary School, Bhaini Baringa.

The health department had collected their samples on August 16 and the teacher had got his first jab on July 27. Worried health department officials have started collecting samples of students and staff at both schools. As many as 2,783 samples were collected from 58 schools on Friday.

Since August 1, 25 students have tested positive in five schools of the district.

