Teachers from across Ludhiana have come together to provide financial support to the family of computer teacher Pritpal Singh, who died after allegedly suffering a heart attack while performing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) election duty earlier this month.

The collective effort raised nearly ₹3.3 lakh, which was handed over to the family through cheques. (HT File)

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Pritpal Singh, 41, a resident of Bhundri village, was posted at Government Senior Secondary School, Gag Kalan, and was also serving as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) for the Election Commission after completing his school duties.

According to the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), he died of a heart attack on July 7 due to the heavy workload during the SIR exercise.

Following his death, DTF representatives met officials at the deputy commissioner’s office and the district education office, demanding compensation for the family and a government job for his wife. The district administration assured the union that the matter would be taken up.

District general secretary Harjit Singh Sudhar said computer teachers are among the most vulnerable employees as many do not receive the financial benefits available to regular government staff. He claimed that Pritpal Singh’s family was not entitled to any financial assistance from the department after his death. He is survived by two kids, aged 12 & 5 years old.

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{{^usCountry}} In response, the DTF appealed to teachers across the district to contribute voluntarily for the bereaved family. Teachers from different blocks, BLOs, physical education teachers, and the staff of Government Senior Secondary School, Gagg Kalan, and Government School, Giddarwindi, extended support to the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response, the DTF appealed to teachers across the district to contribute voluntarily for the bereaved family. Teachers from different blocks, BLOs, physical education teachers, and the staff of Government Senior Secondary School, Gagg Kalan, and Government School, Giddarwindi, extended support to the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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The collective effort raised nearly ₹3.3 lakh, which was handed over to the family through cheques. Union leaders requested the family to invest the amount in fixed deposits for the children’s future, a suggestion that was accepted by the family.

Davinder Singh Sidhu said that the union also assured the family that it would continue pursuing the matter with the district administration and the Election Commission to secure the compensation due to Pritpal Singh and seek compassionate appointment for his wife. The union said it would continue extending all possible support to the family in the coming days.

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