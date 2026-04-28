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    Ludhiana: Teenager assaulted, girl among 2 minors detained

    The girl is from Giaspura while her aide, who is from Hisar in Haryana, used some sharp weapon during the attack as the victim suffered some stab wounds, police said

    Published on: Apr 28, 2026 7:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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    A teenager was injured after he and his two friends were assaulted by a girl and her associate, all said to be minors, in Rakh Bagh, police said on Monday. The injured has been admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) while police have detained the accused.

    The reason behind the assault is being ascertained, say police (HT PHOTO)
    The reason behind the assault is being ascertained, say police (HT PHOTO)

    The injured boy’s father, a resident of Devan Enclave who runs a welding shop, stated in his police complaint that the victim, along with his two friends, went to Rakh Bagh on April 25 to speak with the girl over some issue.

    He alleged that the woman, along with her associate, attacked the trio, leading to a scuffle. The girl is from Giaspura while her aide, who is from Hisar in Haryana, used some sharp weapon during the attack as the victim suffered some stab wounds, police said.

    Head constable Ashish Kumar from the division number 8 police station, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 118 (1,2) (voluntarily causing hurt) 115 (5), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2,3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS has been registered.

    The motive behind the attack is being ascertained, officials added.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Teenager Assaulted, Girl Among 2 Minors Detained
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