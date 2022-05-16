Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Man booked for raping, impregnating 15-year-old neighbour in Ludhiana

The rape came to light when the 15-year-old victim’s parents took her to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, for a check up and the doctors informed them that the teenager was pregnant
Police booked a man for raping, impregnating 15-year-old neighbour in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Updated on May 16, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 25-year-old man was booked for raping and impregnating his teenaged neighbour on Saturday.

The matter came to light when the 15-year-old victim’s parents took her to the Civil Hospital for a check up after she complained of a stomach ache, and the doctors informed them that the minor was pregnant.

The victim said that the accused, a factory worker, had barged into her house when she was alone around three months ago and had sexually assaulted her. He had threatened her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident. Later, the accused started sexually assaulting her whenever he found her alone at home.

Sub-inspector Baldev Raj said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused at the Jamalpur police station.

