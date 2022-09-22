Ludhiana: Telecom company employee robbed of 70k, phone

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 22, 2022 12:24 AM IST

Three motorcycle borne miscreants robbed a telecom company employee of ₹70,000 and a phone in Ludhiana’s Daba by threatening him with sharp weapons

The telecom company employee was robbed when he was returning to office after collecting payments on behalf of the firm. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three motorcycle borne miscreants robbed a telecom company employee of 70,000 and a phone in Surjit Nagar, Daba, by threatening him with sharp weapons.

The complainant stated that he was going to office on his motorcycle on Monday night after collecting payments from the market on behalf of his company, when the three miscreants waylaid him in Surjit Nagar.

They robbed him after threatening to kill him if he didn’t hand over the cash and phone .

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 379-B of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified accused at Daba police station. Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the suspects.

