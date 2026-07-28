Ludhiana: Temporary fixes fail as Mint Ghumri Chowk road caves in again

A portion of the road near Mint Ghumri Chowk on the busy Model Town–Deep Hospital Road stretch caved in on Monday morning after a brief spell of rain, marking the third such incident at the spot. The cave-in briefly disrupted traffic and triggered fresh concerns over the quality of repair work and the condition of the underground infrastructure.

Road cave-in at Mint Ghumri Chowk, in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

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The cave-in also narrowly averted an accident after a motorcycle got stuck in the damaged stretch. Local residents rushed to the spot and helped the rider pull the vehicle out. No injuries were reported.

Residents said the road has repeatedly caved in since a major water pipeline burst beneath the stretch in August-September last year.

Although the road was repaired after the incident, they alleged that the underlying problem was never rectified, leading to repeated cave-ins during the monsoon.

Activist Arvind Sharma, who witnessed Monday’s incident, said the recurring cave-ins exposed commuters to unnecessary risk. “When I reached the spot, I saw a motorcycle trapped inside the cave-in. We immediately helped the rider and pulled the bike out. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. This is the third time the road has collapsed here. Every time, the authorities carry out repairs, but the problem returns. Instead of temporary patchwork, they should identify the root cause and provide a permanent solution,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajesh Kumar, a local resident, questioned the quality of the repair work. “This is one of the busiest roads connecting Model Town and Deep Hospital Road. If the road caves in after just a few minutes of rain, it raises serious questions about the quality of repairs. The authorities should inspect the underground infrastructure and permanently fix the problem before someone gets seriously injured,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajesh Kumar, a local resident, questioned the quality of the repair work. “This is one of the busiest roads connecting Model Town and Deep Hospital Road. If the road caves in after just a few minutes of rain, it raises serious questions about the quality of repairs. The authorities should inspect the underground infrastructure and permanently fix the problem before someone gets seriously injured,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Another commuter, Sunita Verma, said repeated cave-ins had become a matter of concern for daily commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Residents demanded a detailed technical inspection of the site, saying repeated cave-ins at the same location pointed to a deeper structural problem that could not be resolved through temporary repairs alone.

Area councillor Gurkaran Singh Tinna could not be contacted for comment as his phone was switched off. Superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta said he was in a meeting and would respond to queries later.

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Perennial problem

On August 2, 2025, a portion of the road near Mint Ghumri Chowk in Model Town caved in leaving behind a nearly 10-foot-deep crater.

On June 7, 2026, another road cave-in occurred on the road between the Mint Ghumri Chowk and the Gulati Chowk narrowly averting a major accident.